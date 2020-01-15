Previous
52 week challenge - Architecture by carole_sandford
Photo 443

52 week challenge - Architecture

Another for this weeks subject as Lincoln is awash with old and very old as well as new buildings.This is the Tourist Information Centre in Castle Square. It is is located in Leigh Pemberton House, which dates back to the 16th century. It is one of the oldest building in Lincoln still in use & has a stunning beamed ceiling inside for visitors to see. As you can see though there is the modern day problem of homelessness visible in this picture too with a guy sat in the doorway at the side. I’m sure this building could tell many a tale.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Carole Sandford

John Sutton ace
Lovely old building 🙂
January 15th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
January 15th, 2020  
