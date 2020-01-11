Previous
Flying Buttresses by carole_sandford
Flying Buttresses

For the 52 week challenge - architecture Night shot of one of the most well known architectural features of churches, big churches, cathedrals in particular - the flying buttress. There are four to be seen here.
11th January 2020

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

