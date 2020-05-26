Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 486
White Wisteria
One from yesterday, one of the large wisteria that fill two large walls in the formal west garden. They are such a dramatic sight.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
1
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1873
photos
146
followers
139
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
25th May 2020 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
wall
,
wisteria
Diana
ace
a magnificent capture of this lovely white curtain of blooms.
May 26th, 2020
