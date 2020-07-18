Doe a Dear

A female dear, actually, more than one! Up to this point we had only seen one female deer. We found these on the climb ( it is very steep, I could have done with oxygen!) back up from the house. We would have walked past them, having not noticed them because they were sat down in the long grass. It’s only the fact that we looked back at something else, that we saw them! We actually managed to get fairly close, but they had stood up & were starting to move off. Dyrham Park has quite a few deer I’m sure there are more in other areas, playing hide & seek with the visitors!