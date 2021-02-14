Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 574
Different Dawn, Different Colours
Another sun rise , so different to yesterday’s! I was again on my way to work, stopped in a different place, but still on the same road.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
pink
,
rise
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous sky.....I hope you didi not get late to work. I often find myself staying longer to take the shot.
February 14th, 2021
Milanie
ace
This makes going to work early a good thing! See what others might have missed
February 14th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Just so beautiful. Makes your drive a lot nicer!
February 14th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
tempting though it was to stay, this was literally, stop the car, get out, point phone at subject, press the button. Get back in car. Drive off!!😂😂
February 14th, 2021
