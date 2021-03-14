Previous
Gonk by carole_sandford
Photo 575

Gonk

This was one of my Mother’s Day gifts yesterday. It’s a cake! My daughter got it from the same lady that has made recent cakes for the grandkids, the extremely talented Julie! I almost don’t want to cut into him!
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my word! Unbelievable that this is a cake. Oh my.
March 15th, 2021  
