Photo 616
Weeeeeee
Not the sharpest capture & it was one of those where you look & are surprised at what you’ve caught! I liked it though …..
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2412
photos
167
followers
153
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Taken
22nd June 2021 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
bird
,
jump
,
fly
,
tit
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
June 27th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Super fun capture!
June 27th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great action shot.
June 27th, 2021
Barrgun
Well done I like the movement
June 27th, 2021
