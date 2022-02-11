Previous
Basking in the Sunshine by carole_sandford
Photo 711

Basking in the Sunshine

Finally found some Snowdrops in bloom. Not the easiest to capture, as they are so low to the ground. Liked the way these kind of sparkle in the sunlight.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Carole Sandford

