Photo 715
The Same but Different
Yesterday’s rose looking considerably different.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2759
photos
175
followers
144
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Taken
19th February 2022 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rose
,
colour
Phil Sandford
ace
What a simply gorgeous rose
February 21st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Truly beautiful in it's full colour .
February 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
February 21st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors.
February 21st, 2022
