Poet Laureate by carole_sandford
Poet Laureate

I’ve used this statue of Alfred Lord Tennyson and his dog, which stands in the grounds of Lincoln Cathedral, in my project a few times before. This one taken from the road, I like how he is framed by foliage.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Carole Sandford

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful capture!
April 2nd, 2022  
