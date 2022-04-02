Sign up
Photo 735
Poet Laureate
I’ve used this statue of Alfred Lord Tennyson and his dog, which stands in the grounds of Lincoln Cathedral, in my project a few times before. This one taken from the road, I like how he is framed by foliage.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
1
2
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
,
poet
,
tennyson
,
laureate
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture!
April 2nd, 2022
