Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 751
Bit Part Players
From the other day. As well as the very regal attention grabbing peacock, there were quite a few geese & what I think is a Muscovy Duck. The goose in the frame had just come out of the water. It ignored the duck & waddled straight past it.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2856
photos
175
followers
148
following
205% complete
View this month »
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
Latest from all albums
2068
748
2069
749
2070
750
2071
751
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Taken
20th April 2022 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
lake
,
geese
,
hackthorn
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, they seem to know each other very well.
April 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close