Jack’s Back by carole_sandford
Photo 753

Jack’s Back

A fleeting visit from the sparrow hawk this afternoon. He gave the garden a cursory glance & left empty handed. Don’t think he expected me to be in the garden, camera in hand! But, it is unusual for me to be in the right place at the right time!
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford
Fabulous capture of Jack.
April 30th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
Fantastic shot, Nice triangle framing with the bark and branches to place the focus on Jack.
April 30th, 2022  
Pat Knowles
Wow that’s a super capture…he very bold!
April 30th, 2022  
Milanie
Great focusing - nothing like being prepared! Picked a great spot
April 30th, 2022  
