Photo 753
Jack’s Back
A fleeting visit from the sparrow hawk this afternoon. He gave the garden a cursory glance & left empty handed. Don’t think he expected me to be in the garden, camera in hand! But, it is unusual for me to be in the right place at the right time!
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2866
photos
174
followers
148
following
206% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Taken
30th April 2022 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
sparrow
,
hawk
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture of Jack.
April 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic shot, Nice triangle framing with the bark and branches to place the focus on Jack.
April 30th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow that’s a super capture…he very bold!
April 30th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Great focusing - nothing like being prepared! Picked a great spot
April 30th, 2022
