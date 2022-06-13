Previous
Next
Mevagissey Harbour by carole_sandford
Photo 784

Mevagissey Harbour

After our trip to the lost gardens of Heligan, We went on to Mevagissey for a wander round & to eat dinner. I always love the bright colours of the boats in the harbour. It is a busy fishing port, so there is always something to see.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Another jigsaw photograph of this quaint little harbour.
June 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely scene, gorgeous colours and reflections.
June 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Idyllic ! A picture postcard - fav
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise