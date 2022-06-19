Previous
Diggory by carole_sandford
Photo 789

Diggory

This was the scarecrow at the Lost Gardens of Heligan. Apparently one of their head gardeners in the mid 1800s was called Diggory, so that is where the name came from.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Carole Sandford

