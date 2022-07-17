Previous
Next
I just need to close my eyes….. by carole_sandford
Photo 799

I just need to close my eyes…..

This is yesterday’s baby sparrow. He had closed his eyes, probably too warm to do anything else! With the click of the camera shutter his eyes flew open, but he didn’t move - a sure sign of a little one, much more trusting than an adult!
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
cute
July 17th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw - so cute and innocent !
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise