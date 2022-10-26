Previous
Jumping by carole_sandford
Photo 847

Jumping

Granddaughters jumping on what is basically a trampoline (low inflated canvas type material.) There were quite a few kids enjoying this.
26th October 2022

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
carole_sandford
232% complete

Diana ace
Looks great and sounds like fun.
October 26th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
What fun. Did you have a go Carole?
October 26th, 2022  
