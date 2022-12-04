Sign up
Photo 862
Mother Love
this mother had been stroking her baby with her flipper & then they looked as if they were kissing.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd December 2022 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coast
,
donna
,
nook
,
seals
