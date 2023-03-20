Previous
Next
Bank of Daffs by carole_sandford
Photo 913

Bank of Daffs

To avoid traffic on Friday, I took a detour through the village of Scothern. Every year there is this bank of daffodils on a bend & year is no exception. ( I parked by the church & walked, I didn’t stop on the bend 😜)
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot of the village daffodils
March 20th, 2023  
Milanie ace
At 24 F this morning, I hate to think what our daffodils looked like! Yours are so cheery
March 20th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
March 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a cheerful view! as you approach the village!
March 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise