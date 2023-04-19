Previous
Spring colour by carole_sandford
Photo 932

Spring colour

Our garden back border putting on a show. It's such a lovely sight to look out upon.
19th April 2023

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
This border looks beautiful.
April 19th, 2023  
