Previous
Swaying in the Breeze by carole_sandford
Photo 976

Swaying in the Breeze

a clump of red poppies swaying in the breeze yesterday. I like the fact that not all are in focus, giving that sense of movement & a dreamy effect.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this is delightful!
June 19th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Oh wow!!!!
June 19th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful aren’t they
June 19th, 2023  
KV ace
Nice focusing with the foreground and background nice and soft.
June 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise