Photo 976
Swaying in the Breeze
a clump of red poppies swaying in the breeze yesterday. I like the fact that not all are in focus, giving that sense of movement & a dreamy effect.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
4
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3516
photos
171
followers
146
following
969
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
2490
974
2491
2492
2493
975
2494
976
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th June 2023 11:24am
field
,
poppies
,
wolds
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
this is delightful!
June 19th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Oh wow!!!!
June 19th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful aren’t they
June 19th, 2023
KV
ace
Nice focusing with the foreground and background nice and soft.
June 19th, 2023
