What did the Romans ever do for us?

A quote from Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

The answer - built things that are still around 2000 years later!

This is the Newport Arch, which was once a gateway into the city when it would have been walled. The arch still stands today, or should we say the rebuilt arch, with original stones, still stands today!

In 1964, a goods lorry struck the arch whilst trying to pass under it, causing significant damage to the top of it. It had to be rebuilt.Also, in 2017 a lorry got stuck under the arch, but by deflating the tyres they managed to get it out with only minor damage! So it was modern man that was its nemesis !