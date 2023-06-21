Previous
What did the Romans ever do for us? by carole_sandford
What did the Romans ever do for us?

A quote from Monty Python’s Life of Brian.
The answer - built things that are still around 2000 years later!
This is the Newport Arch, which was once a gateway into the city when it would have been walled. The arch still stands today, or should we say the rebuilt arch, with original stones, still stands today!
In 1964, a goods lorry struck the arch whilst trying to pass under it, causing significant damage to the top of it. It had to be rebuilt.Also, in 2017 a lorry got stuck under the arch, but by deflating the tyres they managed to get it out with only minor damage! So it was modern man that was its nemesis !
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
Not named after the Chinese restaurant then ? Who knew !
June 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful brickwork arch.
June 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful piece of Roman workmanship in this country!
June 21st, 2023  
