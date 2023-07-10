Previous
Sisterly Love by carole_sandford
Photo 990

Sisterly Love

Taken of the grandkids yesterday at Woodhall. I liked the way Lucy put her arms around her siblings.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

Pat Knowles ace
That’s an awesome shot…all that white space works really well. Fave.
July 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great shot of a loving big sister"
July 10th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
She can be really nice with them both
July 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Such a great story of love fav
July 10th, 2023  
