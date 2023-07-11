Previous
3 Monkeys by carole_sandford
Photo 991

3 Monkeys

An image of the grandkids from the weekend. Trees have to be climbed or swung on 😉
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
271% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shot and fun. I would still do it but not so agile and the bones break easily.
July 11th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What a fab shot, so much fun
July 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super fun shot!
July 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise