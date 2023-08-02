Sign up
Photo 1005
A Bit of Fun
I took the photo on the left back in June, at Belton House in Lincs. At the time I couldn’t decide who it reminded me of 😂😂…..
( I did get his permission to post this but if fun).
2nd August 2023
Tags
phil
,
lookalike
,
muppets
,
zoot
Corinne C
ace
Haha, very well spotted!
August 2nd, 2023
Brennie B
Ha ha. Love this!
August 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! love it --- hee, hee, hee !
August 2nd, 2023
