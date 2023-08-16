Sign up
Photo 1015
Doddington Church
This was the church that belonged to the Hall, as the place for family worship. This is it taken from the walled kitchen garden. The vegetable bit is behind me & this part has a pond & flowers & apple trees.
16th August 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
August 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely scene.
August 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome forefront with the flowers
August 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
August 16th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
That looks like my kind of garden! Really lovely.
August 16th, 2023
