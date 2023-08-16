Previous
Doddington Church

This was the church that belonged to the Hall, as the place for family worship. This is it taken from the walled kitchen garden. The vegetable bit is behind me & this part has a pond & flowers & apple trees.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
August 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely scene.
August 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome forefront with the flowers
August 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene
August 16th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
That looks like my kind of garden! Really lovely.
August 16th, 2023  
