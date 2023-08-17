Sign up
Previous
Photo 1016
King Connor
Whilst at Doddington Hall, there was an exhibition/activities of kings & Queens since the house was built. At this one there was a dressing up box - Connor loves dressing up!
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
5
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3619
photos
170
followers
143
following
278% complete
View this month »
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
Latest from all albums
1013
2550
2551
1014
2552
1015
2553
1016
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th August 2023 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hall
,
connor
,
grandson
,
doddington
Judith Johnson
ace
Great expression
August 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
August 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw bless ! - he looks very pleased with himself!
August 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
He is looking very regal in his robes
August 17th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
That’s a nice idea. It helps to keep the kids interested.
August 17th, 2023
