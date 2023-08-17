Previous
King Connor by carole_sandford
Photo 1016

King Connor

Whilst at Doddington Hall, there was an exhibition/activities of kings & Queens since the house was built. At this one there was a dressing up box - Connor loves dressing up!
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
Great expression
August 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
August 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw bless ! - he looks very pleased with himself!
August 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
He is looking very regal in his robes
August 17th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
That’s a nice idea. It helps to keep the kids interested.
August 17th, 2023  
