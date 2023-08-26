Previous
Maleficent by carole_sandford
Photo 1023

Maleficent

Or least that is what she looks like to me.
Lady from the Steampunk Festival that we visited , in Lincoln today.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
What a striking look.
August 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Agree Carole a fabulous shot
August 26th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Definitely her. Great capture
August 26th, 2023  
