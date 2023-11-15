Sign up
Previous
Photo 1078
Hartsholme Squirrel
In the bright sunshine, along with some of the other resident squirrels, following people around, hoping for food. The sunlight makes the squirrel a bit in silhouette, but I quite liked it anyway. Nice on black.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3779
photos
165
followers
137
following
295% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th November 2023 12:34pm
Tags
squirrel
,
hartsholme
Diana
ace
Picture perfect with wonderful detail and light.
November 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light on the squirrel.
November 15th, 2023
