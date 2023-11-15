Previous
Hartsholme Squirrel by carole_sandford
Photo 1078

Hartsholme Squirrel

In the bright sunshine, along with some of the other resident squirrels, following people around, hoping for food. The sunlight makes the squirrel a bit in silhouette, but I quite liked it anyway. Nice on black.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Diana ace
Picture perfect with wonderful detail and light.
November 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light on the squirrel.
November 15th, 2023  
