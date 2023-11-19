Sign up
Photo 1081
Man at Work
The seemingly endless job of raking up fallen leaves!
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Danette Thompson
ace
A mundane chore turned into a work of art!
November 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Great capture and scene, I bet Phil was not too happy :-)
November 19th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@ludwigsdiana
it was raining too, but he always says “skin is waterproof “! 🤣
November 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done to Phil , a job well done .
November 19th, 2023
Gillian Brown
We have no trees but a neighbour around the corner has a huge tree in his back garden and we get lots of leaves fall into ours, much to my husband’s disgust.
November 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
While there is leaves on the trees...
November 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A grand job.
November 19th, 2023
