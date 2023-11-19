Previous
Man at Work by carole_sandford
Photo 1081

Man at Work

The seemingly endless job of raking up fallen leaves!
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
A mundane chore turned into a work of art!
November 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great capture and scene, I bet Phil was not too happy :-)
November 19th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@ludwigsdiana it was raining too, but he always says “skin is waterproof “! 🤣
November 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done to Phil , a job well done .
November 19th, 2023  
Gillian Brown
We have no trees but a neighbour around the corner has a huge tree in his back garden and we get lots of leaves fall into ours, much to my husband’s disgust.
November 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
While there is leaves on the trees...
November 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A grand job.
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise