Silhouette Tree by carole_sandford
Photo 1080

Silhouette Tree

A tree taken just before yesterday’s main album image. Made silhouette in snapseed.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Dawn ace
Nicely done
November 17th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Nice.
November 17th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Lovely
November 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice silhouette.
November 17th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous silhouette
November 17th, 2023  
