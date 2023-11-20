Sign up
Previous
Photo 1082
Synchro Pair
Flying towards each other, but thankfully missing each other. One of their "dare devil" maneuvers.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
6
5
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th November 2023 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
arrows
,
pair
,
synchro
Phil Sandford
ace
You’ve definitely had more fun than I did capturing these. Brilliant photograph great timing
November 20th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Absolutely terrific. Them and your photo
November 20th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
great action , POV and composition another Fave
November 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous smoke plumes.
November 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
Great timing. fav.
November 20th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow this is amazing
November 20th, 2023
