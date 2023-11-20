Previous
Synchro Pair by carole_sandford
Synchro Pair

Flying towards each other, but thankfully missing each other. One of their "dare devil" maneuvers.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
You’ve definitely had more fun than I did capturing these. Brilliant photograph great timing
November 20th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Absolutely terrific. Them and your photo
November 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
great action , POV and composition another Fave
November 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous smoke plumes.
November 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
Great timing. fav.
November 20th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow this is amazing
November 20th, 2023  
