Do you have food? by carole_sandford
Photo 1134

Do you have food?

These two walked over to see me when I stopped by their field. A friendly pair, but they probably thought I had food.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Rob Z ace
beautiful with that background.
January 31st, 2024  
