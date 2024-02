Tornado Practice

Took the Grandkids up to Waddington with me for an hour or so. It was a grey sky & very cold, but we stayed long enough for one sortie. This is six of them practicing Tornado - four jets fly in straight formation with two jets flying around the smoke of the other four. It's best seen from the front, but they were over the airfield for that & my view was from the back, which is also quite impressive.