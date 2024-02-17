Previous
Spring Bulb Pageant by carole_sandford
Photo 1146

Spring Bulb Pageant

We had a wander around the gardens at Doddington today which currently has a Spring Bulb Pageant. This Bumble Bee was covered in pollen as it was doing the rounds of the crocuses.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
He was laden in pollen wasn’t he.
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely bumble bee
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise