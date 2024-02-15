Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1145
Not on Speaking Terms
....or should that be quacking terms? Or at least that's what it looks like. We had a wander around Hartsholme Park today with the Grandkids. Weather still wasn't brilliant, but at least it didn't rain.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3944
photos
175
followers
143
following
313% complete
View this month »
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
Latest from all albums
1142
2733
1143
2734
1144
64
2735
1145
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th February 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
hartsholme
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections. He forgot that yesterday was Valentine’s Day.
February 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Maybe a bit of a domestic going on here.
February 15th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Nice shot of Mr and Mrs Mallard. I hope they resolved their differences.
February 15th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Gotta laugh at that. Terrific title. I love the reflections and comp also.
February 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close