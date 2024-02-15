Previous
Not on Speaking Terms by carole_sandford
Photo 1145

Not on Speaking Terms

....or should that be quacking terms? Or at least that's what it looks like. We had a wander around Hartsholme Park today with the Grandkids. Weather still wasn't brilliant, but at least it didn't rain.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections. He forgot that yesterday was Valentine’s Day.
February 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Maybe a bit of a domestic going on here.
February 15th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Nice shot of Mr and Mrs Mallard. I hope they resolved their differences.
February 15th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Gotta laugh at that. Terrific title. I love the reflections and comp also.
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise