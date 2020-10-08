Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1510
Bokeh & Berries
One from last weekend. Some lovely bokeh in this one.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2052
photos
140
followers
144
following
413% complete
View this month »
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
Latest from all albums
1504
1505
1506
526
1507
1508
1509
1510
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th October 2020 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
bokeh
,
berries
Alexandra DG
very beautiful stricking red, detail & bokeh
October 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close