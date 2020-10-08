Previous
Next
Bokeh & Berries by carole_sandford
Photo 1510

Bokeh & Berries

One from last weekend. Some lovely bokeh in this one.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
413% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Alexandra DG
very beautiful stricking red, detail & bokeh
October 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise