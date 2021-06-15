Sign up
Photo 1760
Poppy Central
The centre of one of our garden poppies. I like the detail in this one.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2391
photos
166
followers
153
following
482% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
10th June 2021 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
garden
,
centre
,
poppy
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What an awesome explosion of color!
June 15th, 2021
