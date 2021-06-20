Previous
Fluffy Bee by carole_sandford
Photo 1765

Fluffy Bee

A bee enjoying the pollen from the valerian plants in the garden.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Carole Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
June 20th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Love the detail.
June 20th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
FABULOUS !!!
June 20th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
This is brill 😃 So fluffy!
June 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
