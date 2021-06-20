Sign up
Photo 1765
Fluffy Bee
A bee enjoying the pollen from the valerian plants in the garden.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
4
3
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1760
1761
610
1762
1763
1764
1765
23
Views
11
Comments 4
4
Fav's 3
3
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
19th June 2021 6:56pm
flowers
bee
macro
pink
valerian
Joan Robillard
Great close up
June 20th, 2021
Susan Wakely
Love the detail.
June 20th, 2021
Phil Sandford
FABULOUS !!!
June 20th, 2021
Casablanca
This is brill 😃 So fluffy!
June 20th, 2021
