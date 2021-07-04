Sign up
Photo 1779
Hanging Around
Or at least that’s what it looks like! This bee was on the cord of the conservatory blinds.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
3
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
bee
,
insect
,
bumble
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super clear shot - but I thought he was doing a pole dance !!!
July 5th, 2021
Lin
ace
Amazing closeup
July 5th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
Pole Dancing Bee
July 5th, 2021
