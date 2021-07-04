Previous
Hanging Around by carole_sandford
Photo 1779

Hanging Around

Or at least that’s what it looks like! This bee was on the cord of the conservatory blinds.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
A super clear shot - but I thought he was doing a pole dance !!!
July 5th, 2021  
Lin ace
Amazing closeup
July 5th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
Pole Dancing Bee
July 5th, 2021  
