Photo 1784
Fuchsias
These are in a flower trough on our garage wall. They are particularly big fuchsias, they help to create a pretty space amongst all the brick.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
3
1
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2430
photos
166
followers
147
following
488% complete
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1781
619
1782
620
1783
621
1784
622
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
9th July 2021 11:56am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
trough
,
fuchsias
Judith Johnson
Such a big blousy bloom, love these beautiful flowers
July 9th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful fuchsia , I have missed out on the fuchsia this year and seeing this I wish I had some in some of the pots Fuchsias were my late husband's favourites - Fav
July 9th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Those are lovely grand sized ones. Beauties.
July 9th, 2021
