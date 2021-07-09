Previous
Fuchsias by carole_sandford
Fuchsias

These are in a flower trough on our garage wall. They are particularly big fuchsias, they help to create a pretty space amongst all the brick.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson
Such a big blousy bloom, love these beautiful flowers
July 9th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful fuchsia , I have missed out on the fuchsia this year and seeing this I wish I had some in some of the pots Fuchsias were my late husband's favourites - Fav
July 9th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Those are lovely grand sized ones. Beauties.
July 9th, 2021  
