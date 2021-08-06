Previous
Golden Crowns by carole_sandford
Photo 1812

Golden Crowns

Or at least that’s what they look like to me. Poppy seed heads & their reflections. A ramp up of colour & how pretty do they look!
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Carole Sandford

