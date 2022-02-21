Sign up
Photo 2011
Flash of Red 21
For todays low key with emphasis on black, a tulip. The tulip is actually red with a yellowish edge to the petals.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2759
photos
175
followers
144
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
21st February 2022 11:59am
Tags
tulip
,
key
,
low
,
for2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful - flowers and black and white don't usually go in my book, but yours this month certainly do
February 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful lighting.
February 21st, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Exquisite ❤️ just mentioned the old book The Black Tulip to Jackie and here it is on yours!
February 21st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful low key shot.
February 21st, 2022
