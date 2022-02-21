Previous
Flash of Red 21 by carole_sandford
Photo 2011

Flash of Red 21

For todays low key with emphasis on black, a tulip. The tulip is actually red with a yellowish edge to the petals.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful - flowers and black and white don't usually go in my book, but yours this month certainly do
February 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful lighting.
February 21st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Exquisite ❤️ just mentioned the old book The Black Tulip to Jackie and here it is on yours!
February 21st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful low key shot.
February 21st, 2022  
