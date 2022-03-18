Previous
Blue! by carole_sandford
Photo 2036

Blue!

More Red Arrows for today’s rainbow colour of blue. That was a very blue sky! Two jets passing with not much more than 6 feet between them!
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Wow!
March 18th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
What a thrill!
March 18th, 2022  
Wylie ace
impressive flying and capture.
March 18th, 2022  
