Photo 2036
Blue!
More Red Arrows for today’s rainbow colour of blue. That was a very blue sky! Two jets passing with not much more than 6 feet between them!
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2796
photos
175
followers
144
following
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2033
724
2034
725
2035
726
2036
727
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
14th March 2022 12:56pm
Tags
red
,
blue
,
arrows
,
raf
,
rainbow2022
Lou Ann
ace
Wow!
March 18th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
What a thrill!
March 18th, 2022
Wylie
ace
impressive flying and capture.
March 18th, 2022
