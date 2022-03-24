Previous
Mystery Green by carole_sandford
Photo 2042

Mystery Green

This greenery was in our flower bunch this week. I have no idea what it is, but it is rather pretty.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
The veining in the leaves is beautiful! Lovely shot.
March 24th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
alive with color + light
March 24th, 2022  
KV ace
Brilliant!
March 24th, 2022  
