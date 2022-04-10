Previous
Backlit Tulips by carole_sandford
Photo 2059

Backlit Tulips

Tulips this time in the garden with late afternoon sun behind them.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Carole Sandford

JackieR ace
Fabulous light
April 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and light.
April 10th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Totally spring in that shot. It is such a cheerful site. Love how you captured the light and the color.
April 10th, 2022  
carol white ace
A lovely capture of the budding tulips
April 10th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous focus and light.
April 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
April 10th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Beautiful. Love the light.
April 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful light.
April 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 10th, 2022  
