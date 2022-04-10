Sign up
Photo 2059
Backlit Tulips
Tulips this time in the garden with late afternoon sun behind them.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
9
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2833
photos
175
followers
147
following
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2056
737
2057
738
2058
739
2059
740
Views
14
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
8th April 2022 4:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
tulips
,
garden
JackieR
ace
Fabulous light
April 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and light.
April 10th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Totally spring in that shot. It is such a cheerful site. Love how you captured the light and the color.
April 10th, 2022
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of the budding tulips
April 10th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous focus and light.
April 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
April 10th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful. Love the light.
April 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful light.
April 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 10th, 2022
