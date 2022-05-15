Previous
Spire Memorial by carole_sandford
Photo 2094

Spire Memorial

Which also represents a the wing of a Lancaster Bomber Aeroplane. This is at International Bomber Command Centre, Which we visited today. 58,000 names are on memorial walls here. It’s quite a sight.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
