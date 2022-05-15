Sign up
Photo 2094
Spire Memorial
Which also represents a the wing of a Lancaster Bomber Aeroplane. This is at International Bomber Command Centre, Which we visited today. 58,000 names are on memorial walls here. It’s quite a sight.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
0
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2892
photos
176
followers
148
following
Tags
memorial
,
bomber
,
command
