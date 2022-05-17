Previous
Madonna & Child by carole_sandford
Photo 2096

Madonna & Child

Took my aunt for a wander around the cathedral today. This modern statue sits not far from the main alter.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Carole Sandford

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful statue.
May 17th, 2022  
