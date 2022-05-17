Sign up
Photo 2096
Madonna & Child
Took my aunt for a wander around the cathedral today. This modern statue sits not far from the main alter.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2895
photos
177
followers
148
following
574% complete
View this month »
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
Latest from all albums
2092
763
2093
2094
764
2095
2096
765
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
17th May 2022 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
child
,
statue
,
&
,
lincoln
,
madonna
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful statue.
May 17th, 2022
