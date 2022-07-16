Sign up
Photo 2156
Nursery
I noticed three ( of which this is one) baby sparrows having been left by their parents hiding in the forsythia bush. I have another shot of this guy asleep which I will use tomorrow.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
3
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2990
photos
176
followers
150
following
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2151
797
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
798
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
16th July 2022 1:06pm
Tags
family
,
baby
,
birds
,
sparrow
Diana
ace
What a great shot with lovely details, those talons are amazing!
July 16th, 2022
carol white
ace
A lovely detailed capture
July 16th, 2022
tony gig
Wonderful capture.
July 16th, 2022
