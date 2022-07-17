Sign up
Photo 2157
Tatty Poppy
Taken near the grass/ oats that I uploaded yesterday. Quite a tatty poppy, but still providing a pop of colour.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
798
2157
799
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
13th July 2022 11:57am
Tags
field
,
poppy
,
tatty
,
lincs
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous colors and beautiful light
July 17th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How gorgeous ! - lovely rich golden straw/ oats /etc with the pop of blood red - reminds me of harvest time ! fav
July 17th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Could pretend it is shadow or dappled sunlight on those petals!
July 17th, 2022
