Tatty Poppy by carole_sandford
Tatty Poppy

Taken near the grass/ oats that I uploaded yesterday. Quite a tatty poppy, but still providing a pop of colour.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Carole Sandford

Corinne C ace
Gorgeous colors and beautiful light
July 17th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How gorgeous ! - lovely rich golden straw/ oats /etc with the pop of blood red - reminds me of harvest time ! fav
July 17th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Could pretend it is shadow or dappled sunlight on those petals!
July 17th, 2022  
