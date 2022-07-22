Previous
Next
Hollyhocks by carole_sandford
Photo 2162

Hollyhocks

These hollyhocks are in our front garden. The white background this time was the sky! They are about 8-9 feet high.
Best viewed on black.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
592% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful pink. I actually like them on white to increase the high key effect.
July 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise