Photo 2162
Hollyhocks
These hollyhocks are in our front garden. The white background this time was the sky! They are about 8-9 feet high.
Best viewed on black.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2999
photos
174
followers
148
following
592% complete
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
799
2158
2159
800
2160
2161
2162
801
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
21st July 2022 8:16pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
tall
,
hollyhocks
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful pink. I actually like them on white to increase the high key effect.
July 22nd, 2022
